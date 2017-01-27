Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CSS - University of Technology of Sydney

Logo concept realised for the Cambodian Student Society of the UTS during my stay in Australia!

Posted on Jan 27, 2017
