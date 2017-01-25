Florence Tsai

Fixed Build Animation

Florence Tsai
Florence Tsai
  • Save
Fixed Build Animation
Download color palette

I made this gif for all the Fixed Build status emails we send out to people! When someone goes through the trouble of fixing a build, why not give them a little visual treat? :)

Posted on Jan 25, 2017
Florence Tsai
Florence Tsai

More by Florence Tsai

View profile
    • Like