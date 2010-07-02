Jason Beaird

ASCII Freddie
Instead of listing boot sequence operations, the next version of the MailChimp pre-loader will draw Freddie von Chimpenheimer IV line-by-line. I converted our brave, fuzzy mascot to text using: http://www.typorganism.com/asciiomatic/

Posted on Jul 2, 2010
