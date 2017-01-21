Owl animation

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Better quality: http://bit.ly/2kd5NVq
© Mikael Gustafsson 2017
You may, if credited back to me as a link to my Instagram or Twitter, share this image on Instagram, facebook or twitter.
You may not upload this image without permission to Steam, Spotify or any other site, or use in any printed form.
You may not edit the artwork.
If you're having doubts, please contact me through Twitter.