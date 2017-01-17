Ougeoma is an exercise in fictional cartography.

This work now has a home in the National Library of Australia both in digital and archival print...

https://catalogue.nla.gov.au/Record/7756782

www.nla.gov.au

...and as an NFT on OpenSea:

https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/97960129432594417527025449186648202304950114523262288697384135544196309188609/

https://opensea.io/collection/ougeoma