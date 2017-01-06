Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab's 2016

Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
We made this gigantic infographic and habitable robot to show how was 2016 by the numbers for Aerolab, which you can read all about here.
Also make sure to check the full infographic attached, as well as the sketch.

Posted on Jan 6, 2017
