BIG HELLO!

First up, HUGE THANKS for all the support in 2016, everything you folks helped with for me to improve. Here's wishing you a super HAPPY NEW YEAR 2017, and may you inspire even more.

Here's a shot I worked on last year. Have tried to attach a few use cases but couldn't include all of them especially negative scenarios around filters which was a huge exercise starting from defining hierarchy to parameters for each category, having them input into system, feedbacks from various biz teams and finally endless iteration and tests.

Huge shout to @Nukul | NextDesigns for splendid work on all iconography.

Hope you like them!

CHEERS!

Posted on Jan 3, 2017
