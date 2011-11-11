MisterAO

Shoe sketch

Shoe sketch mister ao graffiti illustration drawing sketch bulgaria berlin four plus studio shoe
This is the sketch i used for my piece in Berlin.Couple of my works are featured @ www.graffart.eu . Be sure to check the blog, it`s one of the best graffiti portals.
http://graffart.eu/blog/2011/11/mrao-art-pack-vol1/

Berlin
