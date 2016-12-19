Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Linda McNeil
Animated icons for Night School at MailChimp. Read more about it here. http://blog.mailchimp.com/night-school-at-mailchimp/

Icons designed by @Jane Song

Posted on Dec 19, 2016
We make beautiful things at Mailchimp
