Jurassic Wine Logo

The oldest wine in the world in a kingsize bottle, lol

With all these cool wine logos out here for the last couple of days, I just wanted to swing a little fun one in here ;)

While I was sketching some gecko concepts for an upcoming project, I really got inspired by one of these little odd doodles that totally didn't look like a gecko at all. Instead I was looking at this huge Brachiosaurus thing and quickly jumped to Illustrator before I gets trashed.

