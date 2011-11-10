Jurassic Wine Logo

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
The oldest wine in the world in a kingsize bottle, lol
With all these cool wine logos out here for the last couple of days, I just wanted to swing a little fun one in here ;)
While I was sketching some gecko concepts for an upcoming project, I really got inspired by one of these little odd doodles that totally didn't look like a gecko at all. Instead I was looking at this huge Brachiosaurus thing and quickly jumped to Illustrator before I gets trashed.
Also seen and gallerized @Logopond:
http://logopond.com/gallery/detail/151869
P.s. if you're interested in a $500 - $600 logo design project for a fun YouTube channel called Respect the Pact, please drop me a line at 'design at cresk dot NL' for contact info and a brief.