Do you really want your web censored?

Protect-IP will be voted into place this coming Wednesday. Everyone can do their small part to help - or we'll face an internet where freedom of speech and content will never be the same.

Everything you need to know: AmericanCensorship.org

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
