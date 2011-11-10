Charlie Wagers

Forest

Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers
Forest hand-made wood paint
Hand-crafting this forest to go along with my Munny I posted a few days ago. Wood is hand-cut with an exacto. Painted with acrylics, stain, sharpie, etc. Watercolored paper backdrop.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers

