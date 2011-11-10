Pavel Maček

Webapp icon set for Webdesign Tuts+

Webapp icon set for Webdesign Tuts+ 16x16 icons simple web app crisp scalable onecolor
I am working on a freebie set of 16x16 icons for use in your webapp UI's.

What do you think? It is all vector based so it is easily scalable for bigger sizes (32x32 etc.).

Should be released by fine folks of Webdesign Tuts+ shortly. Stay tuned.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
