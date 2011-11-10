Jim Nielsen

Popover (Dark)

Tried doing a dark version of Morgan's iOS style popover with three states: selected, not selected, and onselect ... you can grab the PSD here: http://cl.ly/2m1X300T2v2w3C1s1G3x

Popover
Rebound of
Free download of my iOS style popover
By Morgan Allan Knutson
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
