Cats

design illustration texture cats
Working on a project completely devoted to cats. Have drawn a lot of the temperamental critters of late. Product should be out early 2012. Meow.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Tad Carpenter
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
