My New Portfolio Gallery

My New Portfolio Gallery
First of all, I want to thank Kevin Harris for drafting me! What am amazing surprise. I'm very excited to join the community. :)

As my first shot, I decided to upload a sample of my new portfolio gallery design that I'm working on. Hope you all like it! Can't wait to share more.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
