Dash !!! 8bit ios game box cat retro
Yesterday was spent creating screenshots and polishing iTunes meta data. After 5 months of work, Box Cat is waiting for App Store review. I'm sharing my favorite screenshot to celebrate.

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
