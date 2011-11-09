Manuel Acuña

Elementhal Store

Manuel Acuña
Manuel Acuña
  • Save
Elementhal Store brain logo yellow store paraguayan clothes
Download color palette

Logo for @elementhalstore / my job was to vectorize the drawing on paper that my friend sent me

View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Manuel Acuña
Manuel Acuña

More by Manuel Acuña

View profile
    • Like