Desgraciado - typeface

Desgraciado - typeface type typography typeface font
A typeface I created a couple of months ago. Here you can see the alphabet and the numerals. It has lots of alternate glyphs, I'll post them on my behance later these days.

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
    • Like