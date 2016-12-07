Meet new people - Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Australia

Trending designs to inspire you
Our old branding and app icon 👴🏼
Friendly empowers Aussies to meet new people, make new friends and build awesome relationships. Proudly built in Australia 🇦🇺
Press L to show some love!
-------
If your an Aussie looking to make new friends download the free iOS app here: http://bit.ly/friendly-app
Follow Friendly on Instagram