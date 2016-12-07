Andrew McKay

Meet new people - Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Australia

Andrew McKay
Andrew McKay
Hire Me
  • Save
Meet new people - Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Australia ios app icon australia perth brisbane melbourne sydney rebrand meetup meet friends make new friends meet new people friends app ios app friendly app friendly identity logo app
Meet new people - Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Australia ios app icon australia perth brisbane melbourne sydney rebrand meetup meet friends make new friends meet new people friends app ios app friendly app friendly identity logo app
Download color palette
  1. friendly-logo-final_friendly-branding_copy.png
  2. friendly-logo-final_attach.png

Our old branding and app icon 👴🏼

Friendly empowers Aussies to meet new people, make new friends and build awesome relationships. Proudly built in Australia 🇦🇺

Press L to show some love!

-------

If your an Aussie looking to make new friends download the free iOS app here: http://bit.ly/friendly-app

Follow Friendly on Instagram

Andrew McKay
Andrew McKay
Mobile Designer. Head of design @Insight Timer 🤙🏾
Hire Me

More by Andrew McKay

View profile
    • Like