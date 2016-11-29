Shea Lewis | Website Designer
designsupply.io | App + Web Design

Memories

Shea Lewis | Website Designer
designsupply.io | App + Web Design
Shea Lewis | Website Designer for designsupply.io | App + Web Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Memories los angeles user interface ui simple desktop app website account timeline upload dates typography
Memories los angeles user interface ui simple desktop app website account timeline upload dates typography
Memories los angeles user interface ui simple desktop app website account timeline upload dates typography
Download color palette
  1. done_daddy.png
  2. Desktop_HD_Copy_2.png
  3. Desktop_HD_Copy.png

Messing around with some new style exploration for going through and uploading our memories. More to come in the future :)

Also quick side note. We are hiring an art director in Los Angeles. DM Me :)

---
Looking for help on your next project? I would love to hop on a call with you and discuss it! We design Mobile and Desktop App, Websites, and all your digital design needs. Check us out at designsupply.io

Email us at hello@designsupply.io

designsupply.io | App + Web Design
designsupply.io | App + Web Design
We build websites + landing pages for your business.
Hire Us

More by designsupply.io | App + Web Design

View profile
    • Like