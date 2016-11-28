Geof Crowl
YouMap's site is live!

After a design sprint, user testing and lots of internal feedback (and client feedback!), the face of YouMap is up.

Right now, you can request early access to the private beta. While it is limited to just San Francisco, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and New York City, if you sign up we will be sure to add you when we expand to your city.

Designed and built by @Jim DeBrock, Clark Allen and myself (not to mention all the support and love from the rest of the Rally team).

http://www.YouMap.io

Posted on Nov 28, 2016
