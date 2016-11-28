Daniel Klopper

Over Icons

Daniel Klopper
Daniel Klopper
Hire Me
  • Save
Over Icons mobile over minimal clean icons design app betraydan
Download color palette

Recently did some work on updating the icons and refreshing the UI of our app, these tool icons were cleaned up and made more chunky to align with the new look. Check out the app here

Lets be friends on Twitter 😎

View all tags
Posted on Nov 28, 2016
Daniel Klopper
Daniel Klopper
Now available for freelance projects.
Hire Me

More by Daniel Klopper

View profile
    • Like