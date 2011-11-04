Bill Labus

Redesign

Bill Labus
Bill Labus
  • Save
Redesign iphone app music tuneplug
Download color palette

Redesign of an iPhone app I'm working on.

Full-size: http://cl.ly/0e0b0n3S1o083A2q0105

The purple highlight for the selected tab looks a bit off on computer monitors (or at least on mine) but it's better on the iPhone display.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Bill Labus
Bill Labus

More by Bill Labus

View profile
    • Like