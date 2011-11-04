Emir Ayouni

Growcase Friday Freebie: The Social Gunman (Icons & Concept)

Free stuff from the Growcase Blog.

A concept I thought of and created this morning.

I’m not much for guns, but I do love “Deer Hunter” and that’s where the initial inspiration came from.

The title was inspired by Bill Hicks’ rant about the murder of John F. Kennedy.

Go Grab it Here!

Have a great weekend, all!

