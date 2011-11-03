Wilson Semilio

House

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio
  • Save
House house tree nature door window lamp laptop mac couch grass sky roof chimney
Download color palette

Prepping a stage for animation. It's going to be a planet rotating, and this is a zoomed in view. Still got lots of things to make... The character in the animation will be walking, while the planet is rotating beneath him.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 3, 2011
Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio

More by Wilson Semilio

View profile
    • Like