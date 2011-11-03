Logo Pilar Astola

Máximo Gavete

Logo created for the Flamenco Dancer Pilar Astola. Initially, the logo was made with a fountain pen merging the P and A initials in a monogram. The result is an organic and feminine logo.

More information here: http://omixamestudio.com/projects/pilar-astola/

