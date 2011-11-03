Andrey Pavlychev (drawn)

(Russian) Winnie the Pooh emoticons

(Russian) Winnie the Pooh emoticons free winnie pooh bear smile emoticon emotion icon adium pirate ninja russia honey pixel perfect
Winnie the Pooh emoticons set for your Adium!
Finally it was approwed by Adium Xtras, so you can get this pack HERE! Any suggestions and requests are welcomed!

