I am proud to announce that I am participating in this years Movember.

For those of you unaware of what this is, in an attempt to raise awareness of men's health, for one month men around the globe grow their stache and raise money. This is my fun and quick way to get that message out. A thanks goes out to the guys at Lost Type for providing the font!

Any donation that you can afford would be greatly appreciated my many! The link to make a donation is below.

Thanks Everyone!

http://mobro.co/teisenhower

Posted on Nov 2, 2011
