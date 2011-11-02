Rob Quigley

3D Gimmicks

This is one of my submissions for an upcoming 3D art show put on by my friends at Placeyourarthere.com. I was trying to make something that would look good without glasses also. If you've got 3D glasses, put em on.

Posted on Nov 2, 2011
