Miles Wheeler-Smith

Request Account

Miles Wheeler-Smith
Miles Wheeler-Smith
  • Save
Request Account request modal overlay
Download color palette

A simple request account overlay/modal I'm working on. Just tried to keep it clean and simple. Unhappy with the input inner shadowing, what do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Miles Wheeler-Smith
Miles Wheeler-Smith

More by Miles Wheeler-Smith

View profile
    • Like