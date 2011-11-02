Cole Henley

'AR'

Cole Henley
Cole Henley
  • Save
'AR' logo design textures website logomark
Download color palette

Early site design idea for a photography client. Logomark based on the beautiful Coquette font from Mark Simonson.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Cole Henley
Cole Henley

More by Cole Henley

View profile
    • Like