Construction for Flaticon part II

Construction for Flaticon part II truck machines machine line forklift dump crane construction color concrete building
Second part of this icon pack related with construction for Flaticon. These icons have a different style, you can check and download them by clicking the following links!

Line:
http://www.flaticon.com/packs/architecture-and-construction

Color:
http://www.flaticon.com/packs/architecture-and-construction-2

Color & line:
http://www.flaticon.com/packs/architecture-and-construction-3

I hope you enjoy it! :)

Construction for Flaticon part I
By Carlos del Barrio
