Disaster Response: Detailed & Confirmation Screens

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Detailed disaster seek support Screen where user could see potential ways to help and select the most feasible for them. When they tap on continue, they see confirmation page where users could see summary of support and more details such as address of support seeker for delivery purpose. User could also share on social medium and give more support.
With Love from India
Dhaval