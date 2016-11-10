Dhaval S. Gandhi

Disaster Response: Detailed & Confirmation Screens

Dhaval S. Gandhi
Dhaval S. Gandhi
  • Save
Disaster Response: Detailed & Confirmation Screens sunami listing social cause support android app wireframe design india earthquake
Download color palette

Detailed disaster seek support Screen where user could see potential ways to help and select the most feasible for them. When they tap on continue, they see confirmation page where users could see summary of support and more details such as address of support seeker for delivery purpose. User could also share on social medium and give more support.

With Love from India
Dhaval

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Dhaval S. Gandhi
Dhaval S. Gandhi

More by Dhaval S. Gandhi

View profile
    • Like