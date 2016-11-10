Mika Kanz

Snowflake Graphic

Mika Kanz
Mika Kanz
  • Save
Snowflake Graphic snowflake snow winter
Download color palette

A simple snowflake graphic I created. Press "L" if you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Mika Kanz
Mika Kanz

More by Mika Kanz

View profile
    • Like