Jackie Lee

404 Page

Jackie Lee
Jackie Lee
  • Save
404 Page firstpost dailyui
Download color palette

First post on Dribbble yay! I'm currently doing the DailyUI challenge and this is my take on day 8 : 404 page. heavily inspired by the website https://www.bzl.co/ Enjoy~

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Jackie Lee
Jackie Lee

More by Jackie Lee

View profile
    • Like