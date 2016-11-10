Ayelet Lazarovitch

Checkout App Design

Checkout App Design design app ui
UI for CheckOut, a revolutionary startup in the fashion industry. This project is a result of our collaborative work at the DevSense Studio.

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
