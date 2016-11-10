Ayelet Lazarovitch

UX for a viral marketing platform

UX for Leaders, a complex 3-platforms system for a viral marketing. This shot demonstrates one of the screens brands get in order to choose potential opinion leaders to join their campaign.
This project is a result of our collaborative work at the DevSense Studio.

Posted on Nov 10, 2016
