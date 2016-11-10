Katherine Killeffer

Sleep Infographic Spot Illustration Set

Katherine Killeffer
Katherine Killeffer
  • Save
Sleep Infographic Spot Illustration Set pastels health wellness sleep yoga line art illustration digital vector
Download color palette

Series of spot illustrations for an online sleep infographic published by a health and wellness client.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Katherine Killeffer
Katherine Killeffer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Katherine Killeffer

View profile
    • Like