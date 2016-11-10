Alexander Obenauer

New FTR Website

Alexander Obenauer
Alexander Obenauer
  • Save
New FTR Website entrepreneur red video podcast web series founders ftr
Download color palette

Founder Thunder Round is a new video web series. Each episode is short and insight-packed, featuring 10 killer founders all answering one single question.

See the design live! http://FTR.rocks

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2016
Alexander Obenauer
Alexander Obenauer

More by Alexander Obenauer

View profile
    • Like