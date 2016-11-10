Re:amaze by GoDaddy

Reamaze's new customer message template

We just announced a brand new “Enhanced Email Template” after many weeks of debating, designing, testing, and analysis. Compared to the previous template, the new one improves on 3 core Reamaze philosophies:

- The message must feel immediately genuine, personable, and inviting.
- The message must be readable and begs to be read.
- The message must look simple and professional for every type of business.

