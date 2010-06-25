Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Getting closer and now integrated into Tumblr. Adding back in some details that are in the current design. And here's yet another background option (although I think yellow will be the default).