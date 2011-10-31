Growcase Updates - Work Category Sub-menu (Animated Mouseover)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here's a animated crop showing the new drop-down and mouseover on the submenu for the "Works"-section of my portfolio site.
Decided I needed to make some adjustments to the entire website.
Nothing major tho, I'm just changing out some of the type and adjusting levels of contrast for better readability etc.
Mostly just adjustments to create a more user friendly site, based on feedback I've received from people.
So I decided I might as well implement some more fixes, like a better sorted "selected works"-section, with the option to browse by category.
All honest feedback is more than welcome as usual.