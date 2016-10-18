🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey guys, here’s a quick little intro to unfold’s new branding! Idea here is to “make you happy” in most simple yet meaningful way.
Inspiration quote:
"Perfection is achieved not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away"
Antoine de Saint-Exupery
Happy tuesday yall! :)