Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eddie Lobanovskiy
unfold

unfold

Eddie Lobanovskiy
unfold
Eddie Lobanovskiy for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
unfold illustration gif animation half smile design mark logo identity branding
Download color palette

Hey guys, here’s a quick little intro to unfold’s new branding! Idea here is to “make you happy” in most simple yet meaningful way.

Inspiration quote:
"Perfection is achieved not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away"
Antoine de Saint-Exupery

Happy tuesday yall! :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2016
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like