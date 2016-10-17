Good for Sale
Free flags of all the countries in the world

Free flags of all the countries in the world
Ready to use country flags vector pack [SVG + PSD + Sketch]

Hi Dribbblers, we’re happy to share a free flag icon pack with you! All the world’s countries are included, and all the flags correspond to ISO-3166 country codes. Our high-quality pack is ready to use in all kinds of projects. Treat yourselves and spread the word among your designer friends!

Remember to hit "L" if you want more free stuff from Daftcode! :)

Download pack (PSD+SVG)

Posted on Oct 17, 2016
