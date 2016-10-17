Free flags of all the countries in the world

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers, we’re happy to share a free flag icon pack with you! All the world’s countries are included, and all the flags correspond to ISO-3166 country codes. Our high-quality pack is ready to use in all kinds of projects. Treat yourselves and spread the word among your designer friends!
Remember to hit "L" if you want more free stuff from Daftcode! :)
Download pack (PSD+SVG)
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.