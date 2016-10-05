Lady phase shift

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
@Magadeth's illustration was the immediate inspiration. A great figure/ground visual with lots of potential with the hair. I hope she pardons my trespassing.
Funny how you see something once, then you see it all over. Like in Princess Cruises https://www.google.com/search?q=princess+cruise+logo&tbm=isch or these dribbs https://dribbble.com/shots/228304-Hair-Wave , https://dribbble.com/shots/2921984-Lush