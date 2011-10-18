Lee Sheppard

Vip Mail

Lee Sheppard
Lee Sheppard
  • Save
Vip Mail illustration mail vector label
Download color palette

Illustration for small mailing label, client was interested in introducing a more personal approach to how mail is sent and received.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Lee Sheppard
Lee Sheppard
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lee Sheppard

View profile
    • Like