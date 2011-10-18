Michael Spitz

"Now &"

"Now &" hand lettering type typography ampersand script custom type poster shading texture halftone black and white michael spitz michaelspitz
Small crop of a very early lockup for a script type piece.

Still roughing out everything with a hammer form-wise, but playing around with a bit of shading to get a better feel for it...

