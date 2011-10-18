Solveig Petch | Petchy

Sparkel 10L - revised

Sparkel 10L - revised packaging
Client wanted to revise the artwork to a red colour, to better fit in with the competitors' equivalent products - so that it would instantly be recognisable as wall filler.

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
