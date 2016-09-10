Joshua Turner

Downtown Pokémon

We're really excited about our new web app for Pokémon GO in Pensacola's downtown area.

It gives players additional resources to play the game, sends alerts when the Pokémon you're hunting appears, all the while driving traffic to local businesses and events.

Being released in partnership with the Downtown Improvement Board of Pensacola.

